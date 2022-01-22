Kansas State Basketball: Bruce Going With the K.I.S.S. Approach Pays Off

After her “NCAA D1 women’s basketball record-breaking” 61-point performance in K-State’s 94-65 blowout win over Oklahoma on Sunday, Ayoka Lee was of course named Big 12 Player of the Week as well as ESPN.com National Player of the Week. Lee is on pace to shatter a bunch of K-State records for efficiency and effectiveness (like double-doubles and points per game average), but somewhat surprisingly is behind pace to take over spots in career points and rebounds. And just because you needed it, from NCAA.com, here’s 20 things to know about K-State’s all-star. Oh, and if you were worried, Lee isn’t planning on leaving early for the WNBA (though she should be a first-round pick), and wants to complete her master’s degree at K-State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO