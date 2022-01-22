ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kansas State Basketball: Bruce Going With the K.I.S.S. Approach Pays Off

By Drew Schneider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to get this out earlier in the week, but alas, your boy has been stricken with not Covid (according to whatever cells they scraped off my brain stem) but something that made me lay in bed for five days pondering my own mortality. I’m riding high on cold meds...

ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas, Ochai Agbaji fend off Kansas State upset attempt media reaction

In truth, the lead ballooned to 17 points slightly into the second half before Kansas started to make its move, cutting the Kansas State lead to eight by the first TV timeout of the second half. Kansas made its move by dominating the offensive glass, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds to just 16 defensive boards for the Wildcats. And while Kansas looked like it might not catch up to Kansas State, the Jayhawks made their move in the final minute.
KANSAS STATE
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Awards abound for K-State basketball

After her “NCAA D1 women’s basketball record-breaking” 61-point performance in K-State’s 94-65 blowout win over Oklahoma on Sunday, Ayoka Lee was of course named Big 12 Player of the Week as well as ESPN.com National Player of the Week. Lee is on pace to shatter a bunch of K-State records for efficiency and effectiveness (like double-doubles and points per game average), but somewhat surprisingly is behind pace to take over spots in career points and rebounds. And just because you needed it, from NCAA.com, here’s 20 things to know about K-State’s all-star. Oh, and if you were worried, Lee isn’t planning on leaving early for the WNBA (though she should be a first-round pick), and wants to complete her master’s degree at K-State.
Deadline

ESPN’s Dick Vitale To Take Remainder Of Basketball Season Off To Rest Up For Vocal Surgery

ESPN’s longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will take the rest of the season off to rest his voice ahead of planned vocal surgery, he said Monday. He said he plans to be back in action at the start of the 2022-23 season, which would be his 43rd calling games for the network. Writing on ESPN’s Front Row site, Vitale, who returned to work in November after battling two separate forms of cancer in 2021, said he was diagnosed with Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords and would need surgery. That will require “an even longer T.O., Baby!” he...
BASKETBALL
Wyoming News

Steven M. Sipple: If you're Husker fan, you hope Applewhite grasps program's rich RB history

Sometimes you stumble upon a gift that brightens your day and even captures your imagination. Saturday morning, I came across a foreword that Frank Solich wrote for a book the Journal Star published before the 1998 season, "The Best of the Big Red Running Backs." Solich, of course, coached Nebraska running backs at a remarkably high level from 1983 to 1997 before taking over as the Huskers' head coach in...
Hutchinson News

Kansas State men's basketball looks to get back on track at Baylor

WACO, Texas — When they started the Big 12 portion of their men's basketball schedule with four straight losses, the Kansas State Wildcats looked within and found some answers. Back-to-back victories against No. 19-ranked Texas Tech and No. 22 Texas put them back on track, and they were on...
WACO, TX

