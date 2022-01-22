ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First anniversary of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty observed in New London

By Dana Jensen
 8 days ago
Joanne Sheehan of Norwich walks by lawn signs after helping set up the signs, which thank the 59 countries that have signed the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, during an event Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on Howard Street near the corner of Walbach Street in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Demonstrators on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons going into force and encouraged U.S. leaders to prioritize protection of human rights and the planet's environment over weapons manufacturing.

Participants gathered on Howard Street near the corner of Walbach Street — not far from facilities of Electric Boat, which designs and manufactures nuclear submarines — and put up signs and carried banners. The event was hosted by the CT Committee for Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Some people also demonstrated in front of the Hygienic on Bank Street to honor the Hygienic's role as a meeting place for Committee for Nonviolent Action members who protested against the first nuclear submarines more than 50 years ago.

#Nuclear Weapon#Prohibition#Electric Boat#Hygienic
