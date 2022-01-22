ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Campion to Receive Honor at Art Directors Guild Awards

By Lexy Perez
 3 days ago
Jane Campion is set to be honored a the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild ’s Excellence in Production Design Awards .

The Power of the Dog director will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG announced Friday.

The 26th annual ceremony is set to return with a live event on March 5 at at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience. Previous recipients of the award include Ryan Murphy, Chuck Lorre, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas, and Clint Eastwood.

Coates said in a statement: “We are thrilled to fete acclaimed director Jane Campion among our celebrated filmmakers this year. Long a film-maker’s filmmaker, Campion’s exacting use of design and style to fully realize her storytelling have made a significant contribution to the visual language of film, while authoring and fostering the genesis of environments that extend the audience experience far beyond the page. Her ability to tell stories and capture moments that marry the interior voice with the expansive visual voice of carefully crafted frames has led to the creation of numerous impactful images that will continue to influence narrative story tellers and touch the hearts and minds of viewers for years to come,.”

Campion was the first female director to win the Palme D’Or for her debut feature The Piano and recognized as one of only seven women to ever be nominated for best director at the Academy Awards. The Piano received nine Oscar nominations and secured three wins including for best screenplay. The director was awarded the Silver Lion for directing for her film The Power of the Dog at the Venice International Film Festival.

Other credits include Sweetie, An Angel at My Table, which won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, The Portrait Of A Lady, Holy Smoke, In The Cut, and Bright Star, which was nominated for the Golden Palm in Cannes. Campion also co-wrote, co-directed and executive produced the mini-series Top Of The Lake , which starred Elisabeth Moss.

‘Cruella,’ ‘The Green Knight,’ Among Art Directors Guild Awards Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards in motion pictures, television, commercial and music video categories. A live-in person ceremony is scheduled to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for period feature film are The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story. In the fantasy feature category, the guild nominated Cruella, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Green Knight and Shang Chi and the Legend...
Can a BAFTA Snub Cast a Shadow on Oscar Chances?

Although the live-tweeted Golden Globes and the Instagram-live’d SAG Award noms received a lot of attention, a lower-profile announcement in the wee hours of Jan. 12, stateside time, may tell us more about Oscar hopefuls’ prospects. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its BAFTA Awards “longlists,” which are like the shortlists that 10 branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveal, in that they disclose which contenders have survived a considerable winnowing of the field en route to nominations voting. The main difference, though, is that BAFTA announces a longlist for every category, offering...
‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Cinema Audio Society’s Sound Mixing Nominees

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards for outstanding sound mixing, which are scheduled to be presented March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. In the live-action motion picture category, the Society nominated the sound teams behind Dune, No Time To Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. All five are also shortlisted for the Oscar in sound, along with Belfast, Last Night in Soho, The Matrix Resurrections, A Quiet Place Part II and tick, tick…BOOM! Last year the Academy Award categories for sound mixing and sound editing were combined into a single...
Visual Effects Society Elects First Slate of All-Female Board Officers as It Readies for 20th Awards

The Visual Effects Society at press time was weighing the format for its 20th annual awards presentation because of the omicron surge. Whatever form it takes, this year’s awards coincide with the 25th anniversary of its founding in early 1997, at a time when VFX on movies such as Titanic were in production. Reflecting advances in diversity within the society’s leadership, in 2021 VES elected its first woman board chair, Lisa Cooke, a VFX veteran and producer at Tippett Studio. And, with this month’s election, the society now has its first slate of all-female VFX veterans as board officers: first vice...
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Todd Haynes (‘The Velvet Underground’)

Todd Haynes, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of the most significant independent filmmakers of the last 35 years. A daring writer and director who was at the vanguard of what came to be known as New Queer Cinema, he has worked with and is a favorite of many of the finest screen actresses of his time, including Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, and his explorations of identity include some of the most admired films of all time — among them, 1995’s Safe, 2002’s Far From Heaven (for which he...
Jill Gurr, ‘Menace II Society’ Script Supervisor and Community Activist, Dies at 71

Jill Gurr, a veteran script supervisor who founded the nonprofit Create Now organization that pairs mentors in the entertainment industry with at-risk youngsters, has died. She was 71. Gurr died Jan. 13 in her sleep in her Hollywood apartment of an unknown cause, Brandon Dean Johnson, CEO of Create Now, told The Hollywood Reporter. As a script supervisor for more than two decades starting in the early 1980s, Gurr worked on films and TV shows including Highlander II: The Quickening (1991), Menace II Society (1993) and the 1997-98 syndicated series Conan the Adventurer. She also adapted a murder mystery by James Hadley Chase...
‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
Vachik Mangassarian, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 78

Vachik Mangassarian, an Armenian actor known for his TV roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, has died. He was 78. Mangassarian died in Burbank from COVID-19-related complications, his manager, Valerie McCaffrey of McCaffrey Talent Management, told The Hollywood Reporter. Born in Iran of Armenian descent, he emigrated to the U.S. at age 23 and worked as a waiter in Los Angeles as he set his eyes on a career in Hollywood. Besides doing theater work, he had early roles in Iranian movies before landing his first American film role in The South’s Shark in 1978....
Sundance: ‘Navalny’ Added to Doc Competition Section

Navalny — the doc about Russian government opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was targeted in an assassination attempt in August 2020 — will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The CNN Films and HBO Max offering will world screen as the 10th and final film in the U.S. Documentary Competition section. Navalny will premiere at the virtual fest on Jan. 25. Said fest director Tabitha Jackson: “When we saw this film in the early fall we all immediately knew that we wanted it and would wait for it: riveting cinema in the present tense, incredible access, intrepid investigative journalism, a compelling protagonist...
Guest Column: After 94 Years, It’s Time for the Academy to Recognize the Art Form of Stunt Work

Why is it, in the Academy Awards’ 94-year history, an apparent prejudice is allowed to continue toward stunt professionals by not recognizing their extraordinary artistic and physical contribution to filmmaking? Stunt performers are often denied the recognition of their peers in the cinematic world, beyond a slap on the back and an “atta boy.” The Emmys and SAG Awards each have two categories for stunts, but film’s highest honor is an Oscar (with BAFTA not far behind, also devoid of a stunt category). I always arrive at one conclusion, and I don’t suggest it lightly: The long-standing tradition of being seen...
Chukwudi Iwuji on ‘Peacemaker’ and His “Extremely Powerful” and “Complex” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Character

[The following interview contains spoilers for Peacemaker’s first four episodes.] Viewers immediately fell in love with Peacemaker’s title sequence as the entire cast danced to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” But Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn, cherishes the opening credits more than anyone since they’re forever associated with a career-changing moment. Peacemaker was already a huge break for the Nigerian-British actor, but early on in production, Peacemaker creator James Gunn approached Iwuji with a seismic offer. “I literally went from dancing on the soundstage to James saying, ‘Come over here, I want you to be in Guardians of...
‘Emily the Criminal’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A cool, confident debut whose steady build mirrors the increasing stakes faced by its namesake, John Patton Ford’s Emily the Criminal is a nail-biter that makes the most of the tough side Aubrey Plaza has shown in even her most comic performances. Though always a presence to contend with, Plaza commands the screen here, playing a character many will relate to — until the point at which they realize they’re nowhere near this bold. Costar Theo Rossi makes a strong showing as well, bringing a knowing edge to a film that rides the line between working-class realism and pure genre thrills. Plaza’s...
‘Piggy’ (‘Cerdita’): Film Review | Sundance 2022

Michel Franco’s After Lucia was a distressing drama about the awful ripple consequences of teen bullying, its grim catharsis almost as startling as its unsparing depiction of inhumanity. The breathtaking cruelty of Carlota Pereda’s feature debut, Piggy, rivals that 2012 Mexican production. Expanded from the Spanish writer-director’s award-winning 2018 short of the same name, this disturbing psychological drama spirals into blood-drenched horror, its wild genre extremities never disguising the feeling that its social commentary on violence and abuse comes from a very real and personal place. The eerily atmospheric setting is a small community in a sweltering summer in the Extremadura...
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Renews Disney Overall Deal

The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller is solidifying his future with Disney. Miller has inked a new, multiple-year overall development deal with Disney-backed ABC Signature and Hulu for his White Oak Pictures banner. Sources note the rich deal is for three years. This is Miller’s second overall as a result of Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale; the first pact came in 2018 and was with Hulu and MGM Television. The latter studio, while remaining a producer on Handmaid’s, is no longer involved with Miller’s deal. The new agreement helps both Miller and Disney work more seamlessly together as they no longer have...
Sundance: Nat Geo Lands Hot Doc ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documnetary Films has landed the worldwide rights to the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival. The doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. Scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. Sara Dosa directed the feature, which is narrated by Miranda July. National Geographic Documentary Films, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, will release the film theatrically later this year. “We are absolutely honored to begin...
‘Alice’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

An awkwardly structured adventure that stumbles pretty badly in what should be its most exciting scenes, Krystin Ver Linden’s Alice builds a Blaxploitation revenge fantasy out of unspecified accounts of actual Americans who remained enslaved long after the Civil War. In a Shyamalan-like twist, the title character escapes from a remote plantation to find it’s 1973 in the rest of post-slavery Georgia, then sets out to force her exploiters violently into the future. The queasy mix of realism and wish-fulfillment will set many viewers’ heads spinning, or at least shaking with disappointment, in this well-intentioned but unpromising debut. Since that twist is...
Irwin Young, DuArt Chairman and SMPTE Past President, Dies at 94

Irwin Young, owner of DuArt Film & Video and a producer on a number of independent films, died Jan. 20 in Manhattan. He was 94. His death was confirmed in a New York Times obituary published Sunday. Young served as Chairman of the Board of DuArt Film Laboratories and DuArt Video Incorporated in New York City, as well as president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Dead Man Walking are among the films printed at DuArt. At the 1980 Academy Awards, Young was given a Technical Achievement Award for the development of a computer-controlled paper...
Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong Join Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have landed a who’s who for their whodunit sequel Murder Mystery 2. Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva are joining the franchise alongside Sandler and Aniston, with Adeel Akhtar and John Kani set to return as their characters from the 2019 film. Jeremy Garelick will be taking over directing duties. James Vanderbilt is behind the screenplay. Murder Mystery starred Sandler and Aniston as a husband and wife who, while on a European vacation, were framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. According to Netflix, the movie became the streaming service’s most watched feature of 2019. Plot details for the follow-up are being kept under wraps, but filming is currently underway in Hawaii. Sandler and Allen Covert will produce for Happy Madison, with Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith are acting as executive producers.
Podcast Academy Sets Date for In-Person Ambie Awards Ceremony

The Podcast Academy is moving forward with an in-person show for its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (aka The Ambies) on March 22. The Ambies aim to “celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.” The ceremony, which will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, will honor winners in 25 categories as voted on by The Podcast Academy, in addition to a Governor’s Award. Nominations for The Ambies will be unveiled Feb. 14. While several Hollywood events have been canceled, postponed or gone virtual...
Kevin Macdonald to Direct John Galliano Documentary on Controversial British Fashion Icon

Acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, Touching the Void) will direct a new documentary on the life and career of acclaimed British fashion designer John Galliano. The former head designer of French fashion companies Givenchy and Christian Dior, as well as his own John Galliano label, is currently creative director of Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela. A hugely influential figure in the world of fashion, Galliano is also controversial. Dior suspended him in 2011 following an arrest over a drunken, anti-semitic tirade at a Paris bar. The Macdonald documentary is part of an upcoming slate from Newen, the French production and...
