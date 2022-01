WASHINGTON – Today marks two years since a man from Washington state became the first known case of COVID-19 in the United States. On January 19, 2020, a Snohomish County man in his 30s went to a clinic with what appeared to be symptoms of pneumonia. Two days later, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed it was the first case of coronavirus in the U.S., and deployed a team to help with contact tracing efforts.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO