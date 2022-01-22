ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews called to rollover crash in Riverside

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
 3 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a rollover crash in Riverside Friday night.

Riverside Police told 2 NEWS the crash happened in the 1300 block of Brandt Pike at 7:38 p.m.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more information and we will update this story as we receive updates.

