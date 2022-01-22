ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Cooper, Stein file brief in redistricting case urging Supreme Court to ensure fair elections

By Gov. Roy Cooper's press office
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein on Friday filed an amicus brief in two cases currently before the North Carolina Supreme Court urging the Court to ensure that state elections are conducted under fair maps that are free from partisan gerrymandering.

“The trial court recognized what has been obvious all along, that the legislative and congressional maps were intentionally gerrymandered.” said Governor Roy Cooper. “That’s wrong and unconstitutional because it strips voters of their voice and power in our democracy.”

The plaintiffs in the two cases, North Carolina League of Conservation Voters v. Hall and Harper v. Hall , allege that the congressional and state legislative districts enacted by the Republican members of the General Assembly are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. Following a trial held earlier this month, a three-judge panel agreed that the enacted districts “are a result of intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting,” but the panel did not strike down the districts as unconstitutional.

“Partisan gerrymandering distorts our democracy and violates our constitution. North Carolina’s constitution guarantees that people are sovereign and our elections are free,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That’s why voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will return the power to the people by clarifying that our constitution prohibits partisan gerrymandering.”

Governor Cooper and Attorney General Stein’s brief explains that, according to the North Carolina Constitution, “political power must be vested in and derived from the people” and that “our elected leaders flout that principle when they seek to perpetuate their power irrespective of the will of the voters.” The brief also urges the Court to ensure that any constitutional violations identified by the Court “are remedied swiftly and completely.”

Comments / 11

David Parker
2d ago

Cooper vetoed a requirement by the lawful citizens of the state of North Carolina when he refused legal identification to vote. Promotes BLM and reduction in law enforcement and gives away taxpayers money to people who will vote his Way. I can't wait to see him go!

Reply
5
N,C.78
2d ago

If you buy alcohol or tobacco products you have to show a ID to cash your check you have to show an ID what makes voting any different yes I agree people need to show an ID to vote

Reply
4
joe
3d ago

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has already ruled on it. Roy Cooper and Josh Stein should be drug out of the governors office and the Attorney General‘s office by the hair of the head. They are two evil creatures. If they do not get their way they will pout and sling the biggest fits you’ve ever seen

Reply
4
 

