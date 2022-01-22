ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chart-topping rockstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famed and beloved rock star and king of power ballads, Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The announcement came early in the morning of Jan. 15, posted on his official Facebook page by his agent. “Our...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX
tvinsider.com

Legendary Rocker & Actor Meat Loaf Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, the beloved singer and actor who sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, has died. He was 74. The news of the Grammy-winning artist’s death was confirmed by his manager, Michael Green. A statement on the musician’s Facebook page revealed he passed away on January 20 surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. A cause of death has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
WEHOville.com

Meat Loaf, 74, dies of COVID complications

Fans mourn ‘Rocky Horror’ actor, ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’ singer. Grammy Award-winning singer, rock star and actor Meat Loaf was being remembered for best-selling album “Bat Out of Hell,” his role in the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,”his kindness and charisma following his death at age 74.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

The Singer Meat Loaf Has Died At Age 74

The singer that the world knew as Meat Loaf, but who was born Marvin Lee Aday (later changed to Michael), has died at the age of 74, though his music — including songs “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — and acting performances (Rocky Horror Picture Show) will continue to live on long after his passing.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Betty White
Person
Meat Loaf
Boston Herald

Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf die on the same day

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime...
CELEBRITIES
Clash

Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died. Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans. Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar#Michael Lee#Billboard#British
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Meat Loaf reportedly died after contracting COVID

(Los Angeles, CA) -- There's word that rock icon Meat Loaf died Thursday night after contracting COVID-19. TMZ is reporting the "Bat Out of Hell" singer canceled a business dinner earlier this week after becoming seriously ill and says it's unclear whether Meat Loaf was vaccinated. He had deep ties to the East Coast after living in Connecticut for decades.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

How Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Could Set a Record for Black Women at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Holly Madison says Hugh Hefner once called Qaaludes ‘thigh-openers’ and offered her one on first night

Holly Madison says Hugh Hefner offered her a Qaalude, a sedative drug that has since been banned in the US, during their first night out together.Madison, who was a resident of the Playboy mansion and Hefner’s “main girlfriend” in the 2000s, is a participant in Secrets of Playboy, a new A&E documentary re-examining Hefner’s life and the culture he created via the magazine and its associated properties.“The first night I went out with Hef and the girls, I had it in my mind that I was going to see what happened, and if I wasn’t comfortable with it, I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy