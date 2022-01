From the quiet to the noise -- that's how it's going to be for the Carolina Hurricanes as they head into a pair of home games this weekend. Carolina takes on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, with quite a bit of fanfare expected. It's the team's annual Whalers Night, which pays homage to the franchise's past life as the Hartford Whalers. The game will include retro jerseys and all sorts of historical references.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO