Persons of interest have been identified in the double slaying of a newlywed couple in Utah — after the FBI officially ruled out Brian Laundrie as the killer. Kylen Schulte, 24, and her 38-year-old wife, Crystal Turner, were found shot to death at a campsite in the city of Moab on Aug. 18 after complaining about a “weirdo” and “creep” who had been camping near them.

MOAB, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO