The Phoenix Suns will go for their ninth win in a row when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Phoenix is coming off a 105-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, which marked the team's eighth straight victory. Phoenix boasts the best record in the NBA and is aiming for a run at the NBA championship after falling just short in the NBA Finals last season.

