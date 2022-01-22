ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto.com Exchange Loses $30 Million In Cryptocurrency In Hack

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to invest into cryptocurrency, choosing a well-established exchange is a good idea. There are reasons for this, such as reliability where you can trust that they won’t suddenly take all your money and disappear into the ether. Then there is also security, where you don’t want your exchange...

The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
The Independent

Millions of dollars of NFTs sold for fraction of market price due to OpenSea loophole

A loophole on OpenSea allowed malicious individuals to buy more than $1 million worth of NFTs.Buyers were able to purchase popular NFTs at older, lower prices. One person’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, priced at 128 ether, was sold for 87 ether – a difference of $90,000 in profit.NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain. Buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’."Listings made a long time ago are resurfacing when items transfer back into listers’ wallets," OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs, said in a tweet...
TechRadar

2FA compromise led to Crypto.com hack

More details have emerged about the recent Crypto.com hack that left almost 500 customers without their hard-earned cryptocurrencies. The company has published a post mortem on its website in which it says that whoever was behind the theft, managed to withdraw millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies from hundreds of accounts, without inputting two-factor authentication.
cryptonews.com

CRO Jumps as Crypto.com Releases USD 34M Hack Report

CRO, the native token of major crypto exchange Crypto.com, is moving up today, as the company published a report detailing the recent attack and the loss of almost USD 34m -- adding that it has reimbursed the affected users. "The incident affected 483 Crypto.com users. Unauthorized withdrawals totaled ETH 4,836.26,...
Coinspeaker

Crypto.com Provides Update on Hack, Says About $34.5M Was Lost

The hack prompted Crypto.com to conduct an internal audit of its systems, and according to the platform, other third-party security agencies have been contracted to also help audit its systems. The year 2022 started on tumultuous grounds for Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com following the unprecedented hack of the platform earlier...
uticaphoenix.net

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked, hedges on other details

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, has finally confirmed that hundreds of user accounts were indeed compromised by hackers and had funds stolen as a result, though details of the exact method of breach remain unclear. Marszalek acknowledged the hack in an online interview with Bloomberg Wednesday, stating...
coingeek.com

Crypto.com restores withdrawals after reported $15M ETH hack

Prominent cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com briefly froze withdrawals for customers this week as it investigated a possible US$15 million theft. The company later posted that withdrawals had been restored and “all funds are safe.”. Crypto.com first brought attention to the problem on January 17, 2022, but did not comment if...
beincrypto.com

Lost Funds From Crypto.com Hack Now Exceed $33M

A third-party blockchain research company OXT Research has uncovered a loss of 444 BTC in addition to 4,600 ETH in the recent crypto.com hack. The recent hack of Crypto.com saw 4.6K (~$15M) of ETH stolen, according to Peckshield. BeInCrypto recently reported losses of 2-5 ETH for several users, and the Twittersphere was in an uproar. The alleged hacker laundered heist proceeds via Tornado Cash, a tool that masks the link between the source and destination funds. The funds were laundered on Jan. 18, 2021, in 48 deposits of 100 ETH and three deposits of 10 ETH to Tornado Cash.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Crypto.com Resumes Transactions After a Hack

It's a headline the crypto evangelists would have liked to avoid at a time when the industry is pushing for widespread crypto adoption. The Singapore-based exchange crypto.com was forced to suspend, for several hours, all withdrawals of funds following suspicious activity, which reportedly resulted in the theft of at least $15 million of ethereum.
decrypt.co

Crypto.com Suffers Hack for At Least $15M in Ethereum

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has reportedly fallen victim to a hack, with at least $15 million worth of Ethereum stolen. Despite reports of missing funds, the platform has yet to confirm that it has indeed been attacked. With almost $3 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours, Crypto.com is...
