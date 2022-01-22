ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Eichner Romantic Comedy 'Bros' Moves To Fall After 'Mission: Impossible 7' Re-Assignment To 2023

Universal Pictures’ Billy Eichner romantic comedy Bros has moved from August 12 this year to September 30.

The news comes after Paramount today moved Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 from that September 30 date to July 14, 2023.

Bros is the only major studio release on September 30, the weekend before Sony/Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 debuts.

Bros is billed as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Eichner stars and co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller directing. The pic is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer of Trainwreck, Step Brothers ) and executive produced by Eichner.

