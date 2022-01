It’s an interesting and challenging week for the Robbinsville-Allentown High ice hockey team. On Monday, R-A dropped a rematch with Paul VI, a team it had beaten by one goal on Jan. 5. On Wednesday, it meets Princeton, which defeated R-A by one goal Jan. 3. And on Friday, Dan Bergan’s team travels to the Clary Anderson Arena to face host Montclair – a team that is just 2-11-1 but has beaten Robbinsville-Allentown in all three of their meetings from 2016 to 2020.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO