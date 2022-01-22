ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Daniel Roeder taken into custody after allegedly running from Bellaire P.D.

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Daniel Roeder has been taken into custody after he allegedly fled from Bellaire Police on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz tells 7NEWS that Roeder was being questioned by police outside of the Bellaire Police Department when he got away from an officer and took off running in handcuffs.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan, they got a tip on Friday that Roeder was hiding in a house in St. Clairsville. St. Clairsville P.D. went to the house and picked him up and then took him to jail.

He’s been charged with Felony 2 Escape, M1 Theft, and Felony 5 criminal damaging. He’s being held on a no-bond parole violation.

