John Mellencamp's music has captured the moods of several eras — and at the start of 2022, his new album dwells on loneliness and lying. The songs on Simply a One-eyed Jack are narrated by a character whose soul seems as battered as Mellencamp's cigarette-darkened voice. When we spoke this week, he said the lyrics distill something he's learned across 70 years of life. "What I've discovered at my ancient age is that we are all in solitary confinement inside our own skins, and we don't really get to know anybody."

