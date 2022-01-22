Maggie Leon and Benny Milam Take the Win at Red Bull Heavy Metal

To say that Marie-France Roy is an impactful individuals is an understatement. From her early days riding in contests and shutting down spots in the streets to her current position leading the way in the backcountry, Marie has been setting the standard for years, and doing it with incredible style and grace. Of course, while she is renowned for her fluid riding in technical, big mountain terrain, off her board, Marie is a driving force as well, particularly when it comes to sustainability and taking care of the natural world. The British Columbia-based leader is outspoken about the things she cares about, and this empathy, understanding, and commitment to contributing to the world overflows in FABRIC, the five-part documentary series catalyzed by Robin Van Gyn and directed by Robin and Justin Taylor Smith.
