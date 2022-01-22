ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Pompton Lakes over Garfield - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 3 days ago
Gina Oswald posted 20 points to lift Pompton Lakes in its 54-13 win against Garfield in Garfield. Jasmine Sampong recorded eight points as the second-leading scorer for...

NJ.com

