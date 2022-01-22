Pompton Lakes over Garfield - Girls basketball recap
Gina Oswald posted 20 points to lift Pompton Lakes in its 54-13 win against Garfield in Garfield. Jasmine Sampong recorded eight points as the second-leading scorer for...www.nj.com
Gina Oswald posted 20 points to lift Pompton Lakes in its 54-13 win against Garfield in Garfield. Jasmine Sampong recorded eight points as the second-leading scorer for...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0