Pompton Lakes over Garfield - Girls basketball recap

Mehkai Huey’s 22 points, three assists, three steals and one rebound guided Wardlaw-Hartridge in its 84-34 victory against Piscataway Tech in Edison. Evan Benson turned in 15 points, four assists, three steals and one rebound for Wardlaw-Hartridge (6-3) while Xavier Hinds generated 13 points, six dimes, four boards and one steal. Jordan Severino went for 12 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in the win.

EDISON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO