The Golden Knights will be down a key player Monday against the Washington Capitals. The Knights announced forward Reilly Smith entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Smith is tied for third on the team in scoring with 29 points in 41 games. He was previously one of three players on the team, along with right wing Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Brayden McNabb, that had yet to miss a game this season.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO