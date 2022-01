MIDLAND, Texas — At Rays of Hope, the community outreach under the Hospice of Midland, Director, Adriana Aguilar says they purpose at the center is to help kids and families going through some form of loss. "We are a children’s grief center. We see kids who have been through any loss of change so that’s death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care and we provide peer support groups for those kiddos," says Adriana Aguilar, Director of Rays of Hope.

