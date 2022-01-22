ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Choreographer Breaks Down Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesús’ ‘No More’ Dance Sequence

By Jazz Tangcay
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor “Tick, Tick… Boom!” choreographer Ryan Heffington, coming up with the steps for “No More” — the musical’s duet between Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) and Michael (Robin de Jesús) — was a collaborative process. “It was about what felt good on...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Andrew Garfield Wants To Do More Spider-Man MCU Team-Ups

Andrew Garfield, also know around these parts as the single best thing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has expressed his interest in returning to the MCU for more superhero team-ups. Specifically, Garfield wants to reunite with his "brothers" Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire for further multiverse shenanigans. We certainly back...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
MOVIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’: A countdown to adulthood

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a new movie musical ode to Broadway musicals and a love letter to all the songwriters and playwrights in Broadway. The production is an homage to the late Johnathan Larson — the writer who created the original “Tick, Tick… Boom!” stageplay and Tony Award-winning “Rent.” In “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” Larson (Andrew Garfield) is struggling to write a sci-fi musical he has been working on for eight years. As he struggles to finish and showcase the piece at a workshop, he also tackles his relationships with his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and his best friend Michael (Robin De Jesús). Larson fights for his dreams during the time of the AIDs epidemic and the lack of action of those in power.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Robin De Jesús
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Person
Ryan Heffington
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Broadway.com

Head to the Movies with Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield & More on The Broadway Show

Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Awards season has arrived, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has your front row seat to the stars. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Screendaily

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks directing ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, working with Netflix, other 2021 projects

”Man, the man is non-stop!” marvels one of Hamilton’s cast members about the show’s title character, US founding father Alexander Hamilton, whose life inspired the 2015 hip‑hop musical phenomenon. The same can clearly be said of its creator and one-time star Lin-Manuel Miranda, a writer, performer and now debut filmmaker who has a hand in no fewer than four of the titles jockeying for attention during this busy awards season.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ticks#Performing
thetacomaledger.com

Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” reimagines the life of Jonathan Larson

“tick, tick…BOOM!” is a stunning musical no one should miss. Set as a semi-autobiographical musical about Jonathan Larson – the man who redefined musicals with his work “Rent,” “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” directed by Lin Manuel Miranda is a stunning and musically beautiful movie that reimagines the life of Larson before he made it big in theater.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Zendaya Breaks Down the Dark Side Her ‘Euphoria’ Dance Sequence

You could say that in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3, Rue (Zendaya) dances with the devil. On the one hand, she makes a dangerous deal with Laurie (Martha Kelly), the drug dealer she and Fez (Angus Cloud) were terrorized by in the Euphoria Season 2 premiere on HBO. On a much lighter note, though, Rue gets to enjoy a rare moment of bliss in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 when she dances around her room to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” The reverie ends when she twirls into the kitchen and Rue’s sister Gia (Storm Reid) straight up needs to ask her, “Rue, are you high?”
THEATER & DANCE
awardswatch.com

From ‘Barb and Star’ to ‘Licorice Pizza’ to ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ here are the Best Film Cameos of 2021

This article contains several cameo spoilers for 2021 films. Last week, Ana de Armas’ unexpected inclusion on the BAFTA longlist for Best Supporting Actress (for No Time to Die) and Bradley Cooper’s surprise SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actor (for Licorice Pizza) prompted calls for cameo recognition during awards season, where it’s so easy to get caught up in the conversation surrounding leading and supporting actors and actresses that standouts in significantly smaller roles (and sometimes, those who feature in simply a single scene, as is the case for de Armas) often don’t receive the acknowledgement they deserve, despite even occasionally stealing the entire show. Sure, the classification of de Armas and Cooper’s roles as “cameos” has been somewhat controversial (“small supporting roles” is perhaps a better descriptor, and one that also fits Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for example), but the chatter their awards campaigns sparked still led many to look back at the true-blue best cameos of the year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

When Sound Inhabits Emotional State, From ‘Last Night in Soho’ to ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’

Last Night in Soho Focus Features For Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller — in which Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) is transported to Soho in the swinging ’60s, where she follows a singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) — the director’s go-to supervising sound editor/designer and rerecording mixer, Julian Slater, aimed to create sounds that might come from 1965. “We desperately wanted the movie to sound like something distinctly and sonically relevant to that time period,” he explains. “We spent a lot of time shunning modern-day plug-ins and effects units. There’s a lot of stuff happening with regard to using pieces of dialogue and sound effects and...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

From ‘Tammy Faye’ to ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, Famed Female Figures Debunk Societal Stereotypes

In 2021, the ways in which women can define themselves, their identities and their successes is more complex and diverse than ever before, but tradition — and the expectation of adherence to that tradition — continues to exert a powerful influence on how easily or confidently these individuals navigate the spaces they’re creating for themselves.
MOVIES
Screendaily

How Andrew Garfield learned to sing for ’Tick, Tick… Boom!’: “I had a whole village helping me"

Before he made Tick, Tick… Boom!, Andrew Garfield was not much of a singer. “In the first play I did — just a kids’ community theatre production when I was 14 — we did Bugsy Malone, but I played Fat Sam, the one non-singing role,” he says. “Later I failed miserably in my singing strand at drama school. After that, I put my singing ambitions on the shelf.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy