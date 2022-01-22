‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Choreographer Breaks Down Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesús’ ‘No More’ Dance Sequence

This article contains several cameo spoilers for 2021 films. Last week, Ana de Armas’ unexpected inclusion on the BAFTA longlist for Best Supporting Actress (for No Time to Die) and Bradley Cooper’s surprise SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actor (for Licorice Pizza) prompted calls for cameo recognition during awards season, where it’s so easy to get caught up in the conversation surrounding leading and supporting actors and actresses that standouts in significantly smaller roles (and sometimes, those who feature in simply a single scene, as is the case for de Armas) often don’t receive the acknowledgement they deserve, despite even occasionally stealing the entire show. Sure, the classification of de Armas and Cooper’s roles as “cameos” has been somewhat controversial (“small supporting roles” is perhaps a better descriptor, and one that also fits Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for example), but the chatter their awards campaigns sparked still led many to look back at the true-blue best cameos of the year.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO