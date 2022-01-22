ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Women’s Fund gives more than $240,000 in grants to nonprofits in Smith County

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrh1G_0dsYxcGn00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Women’s Fund of Smith County announced who will receive their 2022 grants.

On Thursday, the organization gave $247,500 in grants. The money was given to CASA for Kids of East Texas, Cook’s Children’s Clinic and The Mentoring Alliance, which each received $50,000.

Next Step Community Solutions also was given more than $97,000 to support their suicide prevention program.

The Women’s Fund held a reception at Hollytree County Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

32 Tyler ISD high school students organize donation drive for animal shelter

For more than a year the Grants Committee looked at more than 20 grant requests, and this week the Smith County nonprofits were able to receive their grants.

“The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children,” said the organization.

The Women’s Fund’s values are collective giving, collaboration, respect, excellence and responsibility. They prioritize arts and culture, education, health and wellness and human services.

Robert Earl Keen to headline 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

“When you transform the life of a child, they ultimately grow up and transform the community. Any seed that you plant in a child’s life, in a mother’s life that is raising that child or working through different challenges in life, their whole family is affected,” said Zoe Lawhorn, with the Women’s Fund of Smith County.

Since 2007, the fund has given more than $2.5 million to 30 different agencies.

More information about the Women’s Fund of Smith County may be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: Goodwill Central East Texas in Nacogdoches needs a donation associate

Nacogdoches, TXGoodwill Central East TexasDonation AssociatePart-time Essential Functions – Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. – Provide 100% service satisfaction to our donors and customersGreet each donor and customer in a prompt, friendly, and courteous manner– Assist each donor or Goodwill transportation staff with unloading donations […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New ammunition plant coming to East Texas, looking for employees

HOOKS, Texas (KETK) – An ammunition plant is coming to East Texas, and they’re looking for employees. Expansion Ammunition, based out of the DFW area, will have a new plant in Hooks, which is just outside of Texarkana, soon. Recently, they posted to their Facebook promoting a job fair on Jan. 29. Positions include: Maintenance […]
HOOKS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Tyler, TX
Society
Smith County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

New indoor gun range ‘Vault Arms’ opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new indoor gun range has opened in Tyler. The range at Vault Arms is ready for business. For those that live in Tyler, the nearest range has been in Longview, but this will save many people a trip. Managers said they are grateful for an opportunity to serve the area. […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Nonprofits#Suicide Prevention#Charity#Casa#Kids Of East#The Mentoring Alliance#Hollytree County Club#The Grants Committee#The Women S Fund
KETK / FOX51 News

Boil water notice issued for select Marshall residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall issued a boil water notice for some residents due to the repair of a 16″ water main west of Highway 59 in the 1300 block of E. Pinecrest. Customers from Bell Street East to Highway 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made, […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

38 dogs taken from Winona hoarding situation

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that the Humane Society of East Texas was involved in this case. This has since been corrected to say the Humane Society of the United States is actually the agency involved. WINONA, Texas (KETK) – What started as an attempt to create a rescue for dogs […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KETK / FOX51 News

Greg Abbott’s Republican challengers hold candidate forum in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott’s Republican challengers held a primary candidate forum for the public at the Holiday Inn of Tyler on Friday. Only three of Abbott’s seven challengers attended the event, including: former Republican Party of Texas Chairman LTC Allen West, former Texas State Senator Don Huffines and Conservative Talk Show […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy