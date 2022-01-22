ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

January 6 Capitol insurrection film ‘J6’ in works

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNeu1_0dsYxZZU00

(NEXSTAR) – Just over a year after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a film based on the events is in the works, Deadline reported Thursday. The project, titled “J6” has some big names attached, including writer/director Billy Ray (Showtime’s “The Comey Rule”) and director Adam McKay (2021’s “Don’t Look Up”).

Deadline reports Ray will direct, choosing to pursue the project after interviewing congresspeople who were inside the Capitol during the events, as well as Capitol police officers. The script is expected to be sent out to studios shortly while financing is gathered.

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Both Ray and McKay (who will produce “J6,” along with others) have a roster of based-on-true-events films. Ray has written 2013’s “Captain Phillips” and 2019’s “Richard Jewell,” while McKay wrote and directed 2015’s “The Big Short” and 2018’s “Vice.”

“Billy has written a screenplay that is not only harrowing and terrifying but is sure to become the definitive cinematic document on that gut wrenching day,” McKay told Deadline.

The Jan. 6 attack is currently under federal investigation and several Trump administration officials have been subpoenaed to participate in the proceedings. On Tuesday, former Pres. Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and three other attorneys were subpoenaed for comments and actions they made regarding unproven fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The House Committee managing the investigation says it’s working to figure out factors contributing to the attack, the Hill reports. Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement this week: “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.”

In the year since the attack, dozens of rioters were charged and convicted for their participation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Community in shock after sudden death of Deer Creek baseball player

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Deer Creek High School baseball standout and Oklahoma State commit, Nathan Rogalski died Sunday after being hospitalized with bacterial meningitis just days before. “I don’t even know how to feel right now. I just kind of feel like it’s not real,” said Cade Covalt, a...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Norman Police identify suspect, victims in deadly shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is identifying the suspect and victims in a recent fatal shooting that led to an officer-involved shooting. The initial shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Comanche. Police traveled to the location after receiving a report...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Showtime#House Committee
mxdwn.com

Filmmakers Adam McKay and Billy Ray Team for ‘J6’ Film About January 6th Assault on Capitol

The January 6th assault on the Capitol will be the subject for J6, a feature film scripted and to be directed by Billy Ray, his follow-up to his successful miniseries on Showtime The Comey Rule. Adam McKay, who is on the Oscar hunt now for his Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, will produce with Todd Schulman, Josh McLaughlin, Cullen Hoback, and Shane Salerno, the latter of whom was the executive producer on The Comey Rule.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Billy Ray and Adam McKay Team Up for the Film ‘J6’

Billy Ray and Adam McKay are collaborating for the film J6, about the January 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Ray will write and direct the film. McKay will produce the film about the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Ray is known for the HBO miniseries The Comey Rule, and Adam McKay has Oscar buzz from his latest film, Don’t Look Up. Todd Schulman, Josh McLaughlin, Cullen Hoback, and Shane Salerno will produce the film J6 as well. The script will be put in front of studios as soon as it’s done and talks have already begun for financiers. Ray initially wanted the film surrounding the January 6 attacks to be a miniseries. He had traveled to Washington D.C. three days after the attempted mutiny and conducted several interviews. Ray eventually turned 300 pages of scripted material into a 120-page feature film script.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

The Newly Announced 'J6' Film Tackles the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Hollywood sure does love profiting off some of the most traumatic events in history, and it seems the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is next in line. Considered the most severe assault on democracy since the 1814 burning of Washington, the horrific riot consisted of nearly 2,000 pro-Trump supporters seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cbslocal.com

January 6 Capitol Insurrection Panel Subpoenas Social Media Giants Facebook, Youtube, Twitter And Reddit

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Thursday to Silicon Valley social media giants Meta, Alphabet, Twitter and Reddit after receiving ‘inadequate responses’ to voluntary requests for information. Meta is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

JD Vance defends offensive tweet about Alec Baldwin

Hillbilly Ellegy author and US Senate candidate JD Vance was asked in an interview this weekend about his tweet calling for Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated after actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting.Mr Baldwin was involved in an incident last year during the filming of the movie Rust in which a gun in his hand fired and a round struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, killing her. The film’s director was also hit, but not fatally, and the incident is now under investigation.A day after the shooting occurred Mr Vance posted a tweet...
CELEBRITIES
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy