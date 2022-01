Missouri tennis' match at Iowa was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers' program. Both programs are working on rescheduling the match, but a new date has not been announced.

The match was scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Iowa City. It was set to be Missouri's first match of the season.

The Tigers are now scheduled to start their season against Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.