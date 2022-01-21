ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gusty weather prompts high wind advisories for Central Valley, much of California

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
Winds between 30 and 45 mph are likely to occur in the Central Valley Friday and Saturday, with stronger gusts possible in the Delta area, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds in the Central Valley are expected to occur Friday afternoon and early Saturday. The advisory expires at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The winds could result in downed trees, displacement of unsecured objects and possible power outages, the advisory said. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

High wind warnings were also posted for a swath of the Sierra Nevada and north of San Francisco Bay, and warnings were set to go into effect in much of Southern California by midafternoon.

Many other areas were subject to wind advisories.

"Avoid forested areas as gusty winds could blow down trees and branches. Stay clear of power lines. Secure outdoor objects," the advisory said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

