Duluth Marshall topples Bluejackets

HIBBING — When the Duluth Marshall High School girls hockey teams needs a goal, there’s two people to turn to — Ilsa Lindamen and Annika Lindgren.

This time it was Lindgren that led the Hilltoppers to a 3-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm as she scored all three Marshall goals Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

According to Hilltopper coach Amanda Boulier, it’s nice to have scorers to count on., but Marshall is more than just a one-line team.

“They’re kind of the engine that goes, but our second line of Nina Thorson and Meredith Boettcher is strong, too,” Boulier said. “We moved Meredith up there to get some more scoring depth in the lineup.

“We’re hopeful that we won’t have to be bailed out by the first line, though it is nice.”

Both teams had some chances early in the game, but it would be the Hilltoppers to strike first as Lindgren scored at 6:32 of the first.

“It took us a little bit to settle in,” Boulier said. “Hibbing is always a tough team to play against. They’re disciplined, and a structured group. It took us a bit to adjust to that. We just got done playing in International Falls, and it was a much different game.

“It’s not what we were looking for, but we responded well in the second period.”

Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said he could see that play developing.

“We had a breakdown in front of the net,” Hyduke said. “We had two people covering one person, which left the back door open. They cycled nicely on that play.”

Other than that, Hyduke thought his team played the way he wanted them to defend.

“When I think of our last game with them, they were allowed to do a lot of things that we took away today,” Hyduke said. “I was pleased with the way the kids responded. We took away time-and-space, and I thought we got stronger as the game went on.

“We had a good second and third periods.”

Hibbing/Chisholm did miss out on a golden opportunity in the first when it had a 5-on-3 power play.

“We’ve been moving the puck well on the power play as of late, so we weren’t happy that we didn’t move the puck well or get shots on the five-on-three,” Hyduke said. “We tried to force it to the middle instead of moving it up high.

“You have to read your killers and move it to where they’re not. We haven’t really worked on a 5-on-3. Sometimes, you think it’s easy, then you start to think that it’s too easy. You get away from what works on a 5-on-4.”

The second period was evenly played, but again, Lindberg got the only goal of the period at 15:45 when she knocked in a rebound off a shot from Lindamen.

“We got our girls to move their feet a little more,” Boulier said. “We tried to chip pucks behind them because they do a good job taking away the middle. We were trying to dipsy-doodle a little bit too much in the middle.

“We needed to simplify things and use our speed. We did that better in the second.”

The Bluejackets stuck to the game plan.

“We took away more time-and-space,” Hyduke said. “We knew what kind of offense they were going to run, how they wanted to move the puck. Once we did that, it shut their offense down.

“They’re a skilled team, and they move the puck well. You have to know what they’re going to do, and take those options away.”

Hibbing/Chisholm needed to get on the board, and when the Hilltoppers took their fourth penalty of the game, the Bluejackets struck gold.

Abigail Sullivan fired a shot from the top of the right circle that hit the top of the net at 10:16.

“We took a penalty we shouldn’t have taken, and Hibbing did a great job capitalizing on it,” Boulier said. “That shot was an absolute lazer. It was a great shot. We kept saying that the next goal needed to be ours.

“That team wasn’t going away. They’re a hard-working team. These are the kind of games they’re built for. We kept reminding them of that.

After that, Marshall had to withstand another Hibbing/Chisholm onslaught, then the Hilltoppers took advantage of a Bluejacket turnover high in the slot.

Lindgren would find the back of the net at 15:28 to put the game on ice.

“We had to withstand some serious pressure,” Boulier said. “You could tell Hibbing had some jump in its game. They weren’t going down easy, as I knew they wouldn’t. At that moment, our players started to believe it.

“They don’t always believe what the coach says, but that’s when it clicked with them and they thought, ‘OK, we have to kick it into high gear.’ We did that toward the end by staying offensive. I told them the best defense is a good offense, so don’t be afraid to possess the puck. We were able to do so.”

Hibbing/Chisholm did exactly what Hyduke wanted them to in the third period, but the Bluejackets were only able to light the lamp once.

“The two things we wanted them to do in third were shoot the puck and attack the net,” Hycuke said. “I thought we did both of those. I wish we would have been rewarded for that, but it was a fine effort.

“We had two or three other good chances in that game where we were around the net. We just have to get it into the back of the net. You have to bear down more in front, and find a way to put it through the goaltender. I don’t mind ugly goals.”

Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess had 19 saves. Ray Anderson had 21 stops.

“This team, the last time, they out-shot us badly,” Hyduke said. “This time, we out-shot them, and we’re still coming back to full strength. We played them short-handed the last time, too.

“I like our odds moving forward once we get healthy, and we get our lines put together.”

DM 1 1 1 — 3

HC 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — 1. DM, Annika Lindgren (Ilsa Lindeman, Avery Lian), 6:32.

Second Period — 2. DM, Lindgren (Lindamen, Danica Mark), 15:45.

Third Period — 3. HC, Abigail Sullivan, pp, 10:16; 4. DM, Lindgren 15:28.

Goalie Saves — Duluth Marshall, Ray Anderson 6-4-11—21; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 6-7-6—19.

Penalties — Duluth Marshall 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.

Chisholm 75

Deer River 54

CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard had 23 points to lead the Bluestreaks over the Warriors Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.

Jordan Temple finished with 17 points, and Katie Pearson had 14.

Jessica Reigel had 14 points for Deer River. Constance Bowstring chipped in with 13.

DR 24 30 — 54

CHS 49 26 — 75

Deer River: Ella Storlie 5, Katie Storlie 5, Hannah Gullickson 3, Shaun Michand 3, Jessica Reigel 14, Constance Bowstring 13, Paula Jones 7, Paige Nash 4.

Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 6, Destiny Schmitz 2, Jordan Temple 17, Jade Wolfram 7, Tresa Baumgard 23.

Total Fouls: Deer River 24; Chisholm 10; Fouled Out: Reigel, Bowstring; Free Throws: Deer River 3-9; Chisholm 18-33; 3-pointers: Ella Storlie,m Katie Storlie, Gullickson, Michand, Reigel 3, Bowstring 2, Pearson, Temple 2.

Boys Hockey

Hibbing/Chisholm 7

North Shore 0

SILVER BAY — Kasey Kemp and Beau Frider both had two goals, and Evan Radovich stopped 19 shots for the shutout as the Bluejackets beat the Storm on the road Thursday.

Kemp scored in the first and second periods. Frider had a short-handed goal in the second, then he added a power-play tally in the third period.

Getting one goal each were Peyton Taylor, Michael Andrican and Keeghan Fink.

North Shore goalie Zach Bentler had 40 saves.

HC 1 4 2 — 7

NS 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. HC, Kasey Kemp (Beau Frider, Tristen Babich), 7:30.

Second Period — 2. HC, Frider, sh, 2:24; 3. HC, Peyton Taylor (Babich, Christian Dickson), 4:26; 4. HC, Kemp (Babich, Drew Kubena), pp, 5:05; 5. HC, Michael Andrican (Dickson), 6:50.

Third Period — 6. Frider (Babich, Kubena), pp, 1:49; 7. HC, Keeghan Fink (Kemp, Nathan Rude), 3:34.

Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 5-7-7—19; North Shore, Zach Bentler 11-14-15—40.

Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; North Shore 2-4.