This tax season is that last chance filers have to get any stimulus money they may be missing from the third round of payments that was disbursed to most people last year. If you haven't gotten your $1,400 payment for yourself or your dependents — or got less than you qualify for — you will need to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return. This is the final opportunity you will have to get your 2021 stimulus money, unless you file an amended 2021 tax return later on.

