Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 3 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans activated All-Pro running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve Friday, clearing the way for him to play in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm happy to be back," Henry told reporters. "You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you are away from it, being away from teammates and just having that camaraderie and going to work every day and playing on Sundays each and every week. I definitely missed that.

"I'm just happy to be back and I'm appreciative of everybody that helped me get to be able to be back and contribute during the playoffs. I am just happy to be back playing football."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wanted to see Henry's activity level during practice throughout the week before deciding whether the team would add Henry to the 53-man roster. Henry participated in all practices this week and didn't experience any setbacks.

Henry was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 because of a fractured foot. He suffered the injury during the Titans' 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Despite appearing in just eight games, Henry finished sixth among all running backs in rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10) this season. He led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns at the time of his foot injury.

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said the team will monitor how Henry holds up during Saturday's game against the Bengals. Downing also noted that game script could dictate how much Henry plays in the divisional-round matchup.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

