ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ida B. Wells doll added to Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB1Hi_0dsYvfYs00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis icon Ida B. Wells has been added to Barbie’s list of role models.

Mattel released a doll modeled after the civil rights leader on January 17 as part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series. The collection features inspiring female role models that have paved the way in women’s history and continue to inspire young women today including Rosa Parks, Helen Keller, Maya Angelou, and Susan B. Anthony with Wells being the newest addition.

View all of the dolls in the collection here.

You can purchase the dolls at Target or on the Matte Creations website.

Born as a slave in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Wells was an outspoken civil rights journalist and activist who co-owned and edited the Memphis Free Speech, a black-owned newspaper that was founded inside First Baptist Beale Street Church in 1888.

She lived and worked in Memphis, fighting against racism, segregation, and lynching. She was also an advocate for women’s suffrage.

Wells co-founded the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1896 and co-founded the NAACP in 1909.

The doll features Wells wearing a traditional blue dress with lace details and holding a copy of the Memphis Free Speech.

More top stories on WREG.com

Congressman Steve Cohen made a statement about the doll’s release saying:

“Ida B. Wells has been immortalized by Barbie with the Memphis Free Speech in her hands. The newspaper played an important role in her anti-lynching campaign, and just this week Memphis named a street in her honor alongside her recently erected statue.”

Earlier this week, the Memphis City Council voted to rename Fourth Street after Wells. In July 2021, a statue was unveiled in her honor in downtown Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

The Brotherhood helps boys become leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in personal leadership from an early age. “He came into our gym, and we were like, who this tall man is, our principal […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eyal Danon: ‘The Principle of 18’

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs in search of a better life, which is often called the great resignation. Eyal Danon is a life coach and author of The Principle of 18 who, in his new book, says people should wait until the age of 36 to decide what they really want to do […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
WREG

Uptown residents rally against St. Jude proposed parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents are rallying one last time to convince the Shelby County Board of Adjustments to deny ALSAC St. Jude’s proposal to build a parking garage on A.W. Willis between third and fourth streets. “We care about St. Jude’s children, but we care about our own,” one concerned resident, Tanja Mitchell said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis City Hall is getting a facelift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced City Hall will undergo a facelift and restoration process starting January 26. “Please pardon our progress. We are pleased to announce that City Hall will undergo a facelift starting tomorrow, January 26. This project will involve contractors removing damaged marble from the exterior and covering or coating […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Jan. 17-24

Previous Restaurant Report Cards Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: Cocina Mexicana Bartlett, INC – 847776 US Highway 70 Bartlett, TN 38133Violations include: Manager was unaware of cooling, reheating, hot and cold food temperatures, chicken […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Ida B. Wells
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Susan B. Anthony
WREG

Grant aims to restore small businesses in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here’s a chance for small business owners in Whitehaven to help improve their business! The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation has announced the 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement grant fund. This grant program will allow the organization to match up to $5,000 to help businesses within certain target areas. The grants will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Help wanted: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses are hurting for workers, and the Memphis Police Department is one of them. Now MPD is hoping to hire 300 officers to go through the Academy and hit the streets, and a Career Expo happening this Saturday is a big part of that. Applications will be accepted on site and physical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Segregation#Role Models#Mattel#Target#The Matte Creations#Wells Co#The Memphis City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet. The court said Monday it would consider […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

COVID case counts in children

With schools back in session after winter break, COVID case counts are going back up in children. Dr. Nick Hysmith, Infectious Disease Specialist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, spoke with us about COVID-19 and vaccinations in children.
KIDS
WREG

Tennessee bill would lower handgun carry age from 21 to 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill introduced in the General Assembly would lower the minimum age for carrying a handgun. If House Bill 1735 becomes law, Tennesseans 18 years and older would be able to carry a handgun openly or concealed under the state’s permitless carry laws or obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun permit.  […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
WREG

Commissioner Tami Sawyer calls for action after alleged threats from man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commissioner said she wants legal action after years of harassment from white supremacists. For almost four years, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer says she’s been harassed by George Johnson of Mississippi. He is believed to be a member of a group called Confederate 901. Johnson was accused of threatening […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

European Union asks Alabama governor to halt execution of Matthew Reeves

The European Union has asked Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution of Matthew Reeves "on the grounds of Mr. Reeves' intellectual disability." Reeves' execution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, but it is currently blocked by a federal court order. Lawyers for the State of Alabama have appealed that order to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet ruled on the matter.
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

States with the highest-paid IT specialists

IT specialists have a wide range of career options to choose from within their chosen field. They can become network support specialists or user support specialists, and a day of work can range from detecting suspicious network activity to helping computer users with their hard drives. But depending on where IT specialists live in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy