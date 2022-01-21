Oregon coronavirus update, Jan 21: New daily record with 10,947 cases

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read.

We'll update this story with the latest news about coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Friday, Jan. 21.

New daily record with 10,947 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported an additional 10,947 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new daily record for reported cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

Marion County accounted for 1,221 cases, while Polk County had 261.

The state public health authority also reported 20 deaths. Information about those who died — including age and county of residence — will be released later.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,091 patients with COVID-19, including 144 in intensive care unit beds. It's the first time hospitals in the state have been treating that many patients since mid-September.

The newest COVID-19 modeling released by Oregon Health and Science University on Thursday predicts the state will see its peak in hospitalizations associated with the omicron variant on Feb. 1.

The peak is predicted at around 1,550 patients.

Currently, the state's adult ICU and non-ICU bed capacity is at 93%.

Public health experts are encouraging Oregonians to follow the coronavirus public health guidelines, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor locations, keeping distance from other people and staying home when you have tested positive or suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19.

These actions will reduce the number of Oregonians who need hospitalization due to the coronavirus, they said.

“There is some light at the end of this very dark tunnel," State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.

COVID-19 patients at Salem Health

Coronavirus patient numbers at Salem Health on Friday, Jan. 21:

98: Total COVID-19 inpatients, 52% unvaccinated.

8: COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

1: COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Friday, Jan. 21:

5,936: People who have died from COVID-19.

570,892: Total cases of COVID-19.

1,091: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

