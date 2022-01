Utica, N.Y. — A woman was shot Sunday morning while riding in a car in the city of Utica, police said. Utica police and firefighters were initially dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to the area of South Street and Kossuth Avenue for reports of shots fired. A short time later, they learned a vehicle in the area had been struck and someone inside that vehicle had been shot, Utica police said in a news release.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO