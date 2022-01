Oh, the back and forth we’ve had with Lukas Reichel this season. Reichel, 19, has been far-and-away the best prospect for Chicago this year, and even made his quick NHL debut earlier this month … HOWEVA, he’s not going to be the one to push the Blackhawks out of the bottom-third of the NHL standings and into the Stanley Cup Playoff chase no matter how much he plays. Thus, for a while now, the idea has been to give Reichel a taste of the NHL, while keep his stint to nine games or fewer to allow his entry-level contract to “slide” another season, making him a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025, rather than 2024. For a team that needs to start thinking as long-term as Chicago, that certainly seems wise.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO