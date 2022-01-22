ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

District Attorney George Gascón Responds To Union Pacific

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter made public Friday, DA. Gascón said his...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Union Pacific urges Gascón to reconsider 0-bail policy as train theft more than doubles in 2021

LOS ANGELES - By now, many have seen the photos of the leftovers of stolen packages strewn across railroad tracks in Los Angeles. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of the supply chain, railroad company Union Pacific is blaming its tough year in part due to repeat offenders, and by extension, the policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hudsonvalleypress.com

District Attorney David Hoovler Sworn In

GOSHEN – On Monday, January 2, 2022, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler was administered the oath of office by Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew, as he commenced his third four-year term as Orange County’s District Attorney. Hoovler, who has served as the Orange County District Attorney since 2014, stated that, “My immediate goals for the District Attorney are to clear the backlog of cases occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated court closures, continuing my offices successes by focusing on reducing gun and narcotics crimes and continuing to promote public safety collaborations with our local law enforcement partners and community groups.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Breeze

L.A. rail cargo raids and the district attorney: Letters

Re “Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in L.A.” (Jan. 15):. The recent article about thieves stealing cargo from L.A. rail lines provided a frightening reality check. But the newspaper’s story didn’t mention Union Pacific’s written demand that L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón stop the “spiraling crisis of organized and opportunistic criminal rail theft.”
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Pacific
Plumas County News

District Attorney Hollister to seek fourth term

Earlier today, Jan. 12, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns announced that he wants to retain his position and would be running in the June 7 Primary. This evening, District Attorney David Hollister released a statement:. I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to serve a 4th term as...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff Villanueva Blasts County Board Of Supervisors, DA George Gascón During ‘Year In Review’ Press Conference

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At a Wednesday press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported that homicides are up 94% over the last two years and car thefts are up by more than 50%, as well speaking on a number of other issues he said are affecting the department. (CBSLA) Villanueva didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing his favorite targets, District Attorney George Gascón and the LA County Board of Supervisors. It’s his view that their actions, or inactions, have been the biggest obstacle he’s had to overcome as sheriff. “They need to knock off all the virtue signaling that’s going...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gascón Chides Union Pacific For Lax Security, Says DA’s Office Willing To Work With Railroad Company

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to concerns held by officials at Union Pacific about thefts and safety on the train tracks. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks Union Pacific had reported that between October 2020 and October 2021, train thefts were up by 365%. Officials with the rail company had also sent the DA a letter calling the issue a “spiraling crisis,” and implored his office to hold criminals accountable. RELATED: ‘We’re Paying The Price As Consumers,’ Union Pacific Rep Says Of Increased Train Robberies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
roselawgroupreporter.com

Union Pacific pushes back on Mesa development

A proposal for a new industrial development in Mesa, which Union Pacific Railroad officials said would interfere with its plans for a new train line, is heading back to the drawing board. Mesa planning officials in October approved a rezoning that would pave the way for more industrial development in...
MESA, AZ
CBS LA

Union Pacific: Train Robberies Up 356%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Medical equipment, designer handbags, luggage, throw pillows, airline parts, children’s artwork, even a new wine fridge – all those items and more have been found stolen off Union Pacific trains and discarded alongside the tracks in East LA. Images of thousands of stolen and discarded packages alongside the Union Pacific train tracks near Union Station have people around the world asking – how does this happen? Apparently, it’s a near perfect storm of an ongoing train robbery problem, the pandemic, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s policy of no-cash bail arrests. “I have been with Union Pacific...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Appeals Court Orders Masking Policy To Be Enforced In Upper St. Clair School District

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — For students in one of the largest school districts in Western Pennsylvania, they’ll be required to pack a mask for classes on Monday. A federal appeals judge granted an emergency ruling to require universal masking, despite the Upper St. Clair school board’s voting to make masks optional two weeks ago. This means that everyone will have to wear a mask in the Upper St. Clair School District. On Sunday, a federal appeals judge with the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency request for a restraining order to continue universal masking. An attorney representing five at-risk students...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
WJHL

Attorney announces bid for First Judicial District judge

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities attorney announced Tuesday that she is running for circuit court judge part II of the First Judicial District. Lois Shults Davis will seek the Republican nomination for the seat in the upcoming May 3 primary. “I have practiced law for 40 years in upper East Tennessee, I know a […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
KJCT8

KJCT Union Pacific Railroad presentation at CMU

KJCT Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, cybercrime charges. She faces charges of second-degree burglary and cybercrime related to alleged activity at the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Grand...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
wcbi.com

Assistant District Attorney latest to qualify for judicial race

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An Assistant District Attorney and West Point native is the latest person to qualify for the judicial race in the 16th District Circuit Court. Trina Davidson-Brooks announces her candidacy today in West Point. Davidson-Brooks is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi College School of LAw.
WEST POINT, MS
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Jefferson County District Attorney Fraud Alert

In the early ‘70s, communities across the country formed neighborhood watch groups in response to home invasions and vandalism in neighborhoods. Often these groups began via the impetus of local law enforcement who partnered with citizens to keep communities safer. Later as home-based methamphetamine labs began to proliferate, these neighborhood watch groups often assisted law enforcement by identifying homes with a lot of late-night traffic, hundreds of prescription boxes in trash bins, and the ‘weird smell’ that often emanated from these labs. Neighborhood watch groups proved to be a tremendous assist in keeping neighborhoods safe. However, like many good ventures and time, neighborhood watch groups seemed to fade away.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
kcrw.com

LA sheriff bypasses DA George Gascón in high-profile case

LA County District Attorney George Gascón has tried to implement a criminal justice reform agenda during his 14 months in office. He has promised to bring accountability to police officers who kill or harm civilians in the line of duty, and vowed to reduce sentences for many offenses. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oak Ridger

New assistant district attorney general

Brandon Pelizzari is the new assistant district attorney general for the Seventh Judicial District. District Attorney General Dave Clark announced his assistant in a news release. “Brandon is an experienced attorney and prosecutor. I am thrilled to add his experience and talent to the office,” Clark said in the news...
CLINTON, TN
MySanAntonio

Union Pacific steps up security to curb Los Angeles train thefts

Union Pacific is erecting physical barriers and increasing its own policing of an area in Los Angeles where people have been stealing goods from its trains. What was a nuisance a few years ago from local residents taking advantage of stopped trains has turned into larger-scale, organized theft, CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday on a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly earnings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy