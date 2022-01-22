District Attorney George Gascón Responds To Union Pacific

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At a Wednesday press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported that homicides are up 94% over the last two years and car thefts are up by more than 50%, as well speaking on a number of other issues he said are affecting the department. (CBSLA) Villanueva didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing his favorite targets, District Attorney George Gascón and the LA County Board of Supervisors. It’s his view that their actions, or inactions, have been the biggest obstacle he’s had to overcome as sheriff. “They need to knock off all the virtue signaling that’s going...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO