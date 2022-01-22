ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awning Diversely Changing Market Trends with Potential Business Growth by 2025

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research published a new report, titled,the global awning market was valued at $6,765.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,042.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The retractable awning segment accounted for more than half the market share in 2017 and is expected to...

