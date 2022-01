A face in the Lambeau Field crowd at Saturday night's 49ers-Packers NFL playoff game: Alex Rodriguez. With a Packers wool cap on his head. Oh, and he was dancing. Sort of. Fox Sports did a brief cross-promotion with one of its MLB studio hosts in the fourth quarter. The original A-Rod was watching the other A-Rod, Aaron Rodgers, try unsuccessfully to guide the Pack to a snowy divisional round victory. The camera zoomed in on Rodriguez and, it was believed, a companion as he swayed to the music on the PA system. Or maybe he was just trying to stay warm on a sub-freezing Wisconsin night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO