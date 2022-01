It’s actually going to happen. It’s only a matter of time, but Canada is on the cusp of making its first men's World Cup since 1986. A combination of results on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 could potentially do the trick with three matches left. If not, qualification is likely to happen in the next window barring a collapse. And perhaps it might even happen at the home match on March 27 against Jamaica, where fans can celebrate the historic moment.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO