Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

NBC Connecticut

First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast. There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question. Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday. While it's too early to talk about specific...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia. By Friday night, an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While nothing is set in stone just yet, the National Weather Service says confidence is increasing for a significant winter storm along the East Coast this weekend. The storm system would likely impact Maryland on Friday evening and into Saturday. Forecasters say quite a bit of uncertainty remains as far as the exact track and strength of the storm. … Continue reading "Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend" The post Confidence increasing for ‘significant winter storm’ along East Coast this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Milder Breeze Returns Along With Showers This Week

Miami (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday before the breeze turns southeast and brings milder temperatures back to South Florida. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to push warmer temperatures back into the area. In addition to the milder temperatures, showers will be moving through the area starting late Tuesday and continue through the week. Milder breeze develops ahead of an area of rain which will move in this week. (CBSMiami) Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stronger cold front to move through later this week. (CBSMiami) The next cold front will arrive overnight Friday and bring with it much colder temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in the middle 40s by Sunday along with a gusty breeze.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Temps This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — System snow has moved out, only lake effect chances leftover. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’s for LaPorte county through noon Tuesday. Otherwise, dangerously cold next two days as an arctic air mass moves in. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 3. Wind chills to -20. TUESDAY: Sunny. High 13. Wind chills to -10. WEDNESDAY MORNING: Sunny 14. Wind chills to -25. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny. High 14. Wind chills -10. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-25 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

24/7 Wall St.

So are electric vehicles safe in winter weather or what?

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — When a heavy snowstorm smothered the DMV (as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are sometimes called) earlier this month, some people were without electricity for more […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Code Blue Alert Extreme Cold Alert Issued For Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been issued for Baltimore City from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced Monday. The alert was issued in response to frigid air approaching the Baltimore metro area, which is predicted to drop wind chill into the teens. Code Blue alerts are routinely issued when temperatures including wind chill are expected to reach 13 degrees or below outside. “With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Tuesday night through Thursday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory Overnight, Wind Chills To Drop Well Below Zero

CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures expected to drop below zero in Chicago for the first time this winter, and wind chills falling as low as 35 below zero, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for tonight. The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana from 8 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. ⚠️Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight due to dangerous wind chills as cold as -30° in some spots. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z2yNWnAakX — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) January 25, 2022 Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you do need to go outside Tuesday night or early Wednesday, limit your exposure, and dress in layers to protect yourself from the extreme cold – including a coat, hat, and gloves.
CHICAGO, IL

