polzin jump photo 1-21

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is facing criticism on social media after a viral tweet showed her spraying Chiefs fans with champagne following the team's divisional-round win over the Bills. A copy of the video — in which Matthews joyously sprays champagne over the crowd below her — appears on...
Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
LSU football is still in the mix for 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning. One program, however, that was thought to be one of Manning’s top choices is no longer in the running. Sports Illustrated Clemson Tigers insider Jason Priester reported on Wednesday that Clemson is no longer in the...
In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is now on the second lap of his finger pointing tour following his dismissal from the Minnesota Vikings. Having joined the Move The Sticks podcast and The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Spielman has said his piece on the cause for the unraveling of the Minnesota Vikings under his watch.
The San Francisco 49ers are a bit banged up heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel might not be 100 percent after getting hurt late in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with knee injury.
Like most quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers has his favorite wide receivers. Rodgers likes his so much, he reportedly wants to make sure two of them are with him next season, no matter where he plays. Rodgers has made it clear to those close to him that he wants Packers wide receivers...
Anniston, Alabama, has approximately the population of San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood. It was once home to the world’s largest chair. It has a sports museum dedicated to a high school that closed in 1973. And it’s where an upstart apparel company made millions hawking the San Francisco...
Don’t get your hopes up yet, Jaguars fans. But there’s a report out there saying Trent Baalke’s days as GM are over. Jacksonville’s head coaching search is heating up. On Tuesday morning, there was speculation Vic Fangio could end up getting the gig due to Baalke’s influence. Another report suggests otherwise.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
In a day packed full of head coaching news, some interesting details involving the Jaguars’ search have been revealed. When the Jags’ private jet touched down in Denver earlier this week, many believed it was to pick up prospective candidate Nathaniel Hackett from his Broncos interview. But, according to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that was not the case.
The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears to be the leading candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach position. He certainly appears to be the preferred choice of the fanbase as well. Leftwich was always bound to be the favored option for Jaguars fans, as he played quarterback for...
