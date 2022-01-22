ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders DB caught driving over 100 MPH weeks after DUI charge

By Mark Powell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs was cited for his second driving-related incident in just a few weeks. Hobbs was arrested for DUI on Jan. 3. Just a few weeks later, he was caught driving 110 MPH on a Nevada highway. The 22-year-old was not arrested for this...

Comments / 54

Shaun Du Fosee
3d ago

the NFL spent decades staying away from Las Vegas for a reason and then the $$$$ spoke too loud.....the chickens are coming home to roost.....The NFL should have assisted the Raiders in staying in Oakland....

Reply(6)
19
fr33dom writer
2d ago

apparently his ex teammate the one that just killed a woman and a dog didn't bother him.

Reply(1)
12
TYRANNT EXPOSER.
3d ago

This was predicted. to happen having a Football team in sin city

Reply
10
