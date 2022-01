A Florida man who was arrested for human smuggling after four people were found dead in a blizzard in Canada and seven more immigrants were found alive nearby in the U.S. was released from jail Monday without having to pay a bond.Steve Shand, 57, is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants. He has not been charged in the deaths.According to an affidavit, the four bodies were discovered near Emerson Manitoba. In addition, five Indian nationals were found on foot on the Minnesota side of the border and two more were discovered nearby riding in Shand's...

IMMIGRATION ・ 19 HOURS AGO