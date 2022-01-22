McPhee-McCuin says Ole Miss ‘hasn’t played its best basketball yet’ despite winning 16 of last 17

Alabama coach Nick Saban attended Arch Manning’s basketball game in New Orleans Friday. Manning, nephew of Hall-of-Famer Peyton and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, is considered the top quarterback prospect in his high school recruiting class.
Christen Miller is one of the top unsigned prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He had a full day at FAMU.
Ole Miss basketball has not had a ton of success in recent weeks, but it will be looking to reverse that trend on Saturday when it travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State. The Rebels have lost three straight conference games since knocking off Mississippi State at home on Jan....
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will now take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night. Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1 SEC) was originally scheduled to face the Gamecocks on January 2, but due to COVID the game got postponed. The Rebels are coming off of a 63-54 win...
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team stormed Rupp Arena and defeated the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats 63-54 on Sunday. Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1) has won four straight games. The Rebels were led on the floor by Shakira Austin with a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds over the Wildcats.
Finally earning the recognition they deserve after a red-hot start to the season, Ole Miss women’s basketball added another honor to their trophy case Tuesday when they were named NCAA.com’s Team of the Week. The Rebels earned the award after breaking into the AP Top 25 for the...
Ole Miss basketball is sputtering as of late, but it will try to get back on track on Monday when it plays host to the Florida Gators. The Rebels were originally set to host the Gators on Dec. 29, but COVID-19 issues within the Florida program postponed the game to Jan. 24.
OLE MISS ATHLETICS- The Rebels could not miss in the second half, as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team lit the net on fire in the latter 20 minutes en route to a 70-54 victory over Florida at SJB Pavilion on Monday night to open up a three-game homestand over the next five days.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss at South Carolina game postponed on January 2 has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27. The tip time and broadcast information will be announced later in the week. The Rebels are coming off of their second ranked win of the...
STARKVILLE — It's time for a rematch between Mississippi State and Ole Miss basketball.
During the last meeting on Jan. 8, the Rebels came out on top, exploiting the Bulldogs' lack of forward Tolu Smith while Matthew Murrell rained 3-pointers as part of a career-high 31 points.
Both Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2 SEC) and Ole Miss...
On January 20th, Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson scored 27 points and almost helped lead MSU to a comeback victory against No. 13 Georgia. Four days later, the SEC’s leading scorer announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal. “First and foremost, I would like to say...
Ole Miss cornerback MJ Daniels, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday, has already changed his mind and decided to stay put in Oxford and play for the Rebels in 2022, as he withdrew his name from the portal on Sunday. “I’m withdrawing my name from the transfer portal...
For the first time since 2007, Ole Miss women’s basketball is in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Rebels are 24th in the country after defeating Texas A&M 80-63 last Thursday and No. 23 Kentucky 63-54 on Sunday. Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team has won four straight games and 17 of...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball received good news following forward Tolu Smith’s MRI. Per statement from MSU Athletics, Smith’s MRI found no structural damage in his left knee and will be listed as week-to-week. Smith was forced to exit the Bulldogs game against...
