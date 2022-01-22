ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana-Purdue Game Sets Viewership Record on FOX Sports 1

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's dramatic upset of No. 4-ranked Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night was the most watched college basketball game ever on FOX Sports 1, the network announced on Friday.

The bitter in-state showdown, a 68-65 victory by the 14-4 Hoosiers that ended a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers, was watched by more than 954,000 views on the FOX secondary network.

Indiana won the game thanks to a career-high 20 points from senior guard Rob Phinisee, who also hit a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to give the Hoosiers the win.

Indiana is on national television again on Sunday. The Hoosiers host Michigan on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • GAME STORY: Lafayette native Rob Phinisee had the game of his life on Thursday night, scoring 20 points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to his hometown school, and finally gave him some bragging rights. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's the full video and transcript from Indiana coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference on Thursday night after the Hoosiers beat Purdue 68-65. CLICK HERE
  • IT'S MICHAEL DURR'S TIME TO SHINE: Indiana aggressively recruited 7-foot center Michael Durr in the transfer portal this year with the goal that he could help against all of the Big Ten's talented centers. Purdue has two great centers — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams — and this is the perfect time for Durr to make a good impression. CLICK HERE.
  • PHOTO GALLERY: Here's a look at the game in pictures from Assembly Hall, with more than two dozen terrific images from Indiana and Purdue. CLICK HERE

HoosiersNow

Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 3): Michigan State Keeps Top Spot With Impressive Road Win

There are a lot of good teams in the Big Ten this season, but is anyone really great? It's been sort of hard to figure that out so far as we get deep into January. Michigan State is a good example of that. They moved into my No. 1 spot two weeks ago, but then struggled in a home win to Minnesota and then lost at home to Northwestern. It sent up some red flags, but then Tom Izzo's Spartans went on the road and whipped Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, something that just doesn't happen very often.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HoosiersNow

Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers fell short giving up their perfect home game record after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 80-62 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The loss was a letdown, especially after such a great win over Purdue on Thursday. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said the team will break down the tape and get ready for Penn State on Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

How To Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a big week for Indiana, and the Hoosiers would dearly love to add another cherry on top for its big week. Michigan is the opponent on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry, dating back to 2016. On Monday, they broke an eight-game road losing streak at Nebraska, then snapped a nine-game losing streak to Purdue on Thursday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

