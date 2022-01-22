Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 4): Breaking Down Wisconsin-Michigan State With Guard Brad Davison

It's time for another episode of the Big Ten Roundtable here on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, and this week's podcast is chock full of basketball news from around the league, plus some more football talk as well.

We're happy to have Wisconsin guard Brad Davison back on the show. The Badgers (15-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) have a huge game at the Kohl Center on Friday night, taking on Michigan State (14-3, 5-1 in the Big Ten) with first place on the line.

Wisconsin has been tough in the clutch this season, posting a 9-1 record in games decided by six points or fewer. They've also come back from double digits four times, with the largest being a stunning 22-point rally against the Indiana Hoosiers in early December at the start of Big Ten play.

“He’s just the ultimate leader, and that’s why he’ll be a good coach (someday)," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "He understands what’s important. He understands that you can’t skip steps and you have to enjoy the moment. He enjoys practice, he enjoys the bus rides, he enjoys the visiting venues. That’s a good guy to have mentoring your younger guys.”

Friday's game is big. It's the first matchup of top-15 teams at the Kohl Center since No. 2 Wisconsin hosted No. 4 Duke during the 2014-15 season. Davison has played Michigan State seven times in his career and is averaging 11.4 points in those contests. He had 30 points as a freshman in February 2018.

"We really try to focus on one game at a time and not get concerned with the standings, but we know we've been stacking up wins and we know what's going on, Davison said. "And it's always great playing Coach (Tom) Izzo and Michigan State. You always know they're going to play you hard.''

Davison talked about the Badgers' win at Northwestern as well as previewing Friday night's games.

Also on the show is Brendan Gulick, the publisher at BuckeyesNow.com, our Ohio State site on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network. We break down what went down with the Buckeyes at the end of the season, and if there might be some NFL interest in coach Ryan Day.

Here's the entire podcast:

Wednesday's 30-minute podcast with Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee was very entertaining, with a lot of talk about preparing for Purdue, and what the Hoosiers needed to do to pull off the upset against their arch rivals.

Indiana-Purdue sets record

Indiana's thrilling win over Purdue was must-see TV, and it showed. It was the most watched game ever on FOX Sports 1, the network announced Friday. There were more than 954,000 viewers. Here's the story. CLICK HERE