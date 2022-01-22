Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Officially available Friday

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins relishes the assignment of defending the opponent’s top perimeter player. Tuesday night, he tackles a distinctive challenge: Luka Doncic. Doncic brings the size of a forward (6-foot-7, 230 pounds), the outside shooting of a two guard and the passing skills of a point guard. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his fourth NBA season with Dallas.
SAN FRANCISCO – Andrew Wiggins knows what’s next on his game-night menu, the individual coming to Chase Center on Tuesday night with the intent of beating the Warriors, spoiling his dinner and maybe shooting a hole through his low-key All-Star campaign. No specific name is needed or mentioned....
Andrew Wiggins has been a stellar two-way player for the Golden State Warriors this season. He is currently averaging 18.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.0 APG this season while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc and playing some stellar perimeter defense on opposing stars. While there is no doubt that...
Andrew Wiggins has been one of the most polarizing players in the league ever since he was drafted, especially now. He has gotten some All-Star consideration, and that has definitely been controversial. Some people believe Andrew Wiggins is simply an overpaid role player. Others believe that he is a steady...
NBA star Andrew Wiggins’ has a lot of support from his fans as he attempts to make the 2022 NBA All-Star team. But his daughter is probably his biggest fan and his best supporter. And a video of her support is going viral because it’s absolutely adorable. A...
Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
Bulls guard Alex Caruso suffered a right wrist fracture in being flagrantly fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on Friday and will undergo surgery early next week. Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
LaMelo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, a player that excels in multiple aspects of the game and plays fearlessly. Since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo has made several highlight-reel plays and a large part of that is down to how fearless he is on the court.
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
Tristan Thompson was hit with another blow after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. After the Sacramento Kings' devastating loss, Thompson headed straight to a Milwaukee bar to most likely reflect on the game — and his crumbling personal life since news that he fathered a third child with another woman made headlines last month.
Comments / 0