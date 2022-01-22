San Jose Police Detail Fatal Shootout Following Suspect's Attempted Carjackings

01.16.2022 | 3:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Just before midnight a man was carjacked by gunpoint near the intersection of Redwood St. & W.Virgo Rd. in Oak Park. The suspects were described as 3 black males in their 20’s one of which pulled out a handgun before making off with the victim’s 2018 Honda Civic. The victim was not injured in the carjacking but some personal items were stolen. The vehicle was enabled with a tracker which police found removed from the vehicle in a parking structure in Lemon Grove near Broadway and Harris St. Police ended the search and issued a “Be On The Lookout” to nearby police agencies. Around 2:30 am, a Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle near the 6000 block of Imperial Ave. The officer requested backup before pulling the vehicle over. When additional officers arrived, they attempted to pull over the vehicle in which a pursuit ensued after the driver failed to yield. The pursuit continued Southbound on Woodman St. into the Skyline area. The suspects double backed and continued Northbound on Euclid Ave towards the SR-94 freeway. The suspects continued Northbound on 54th St. into Oak Park where they entered the 5300 block of Chollas Parkway. The suspect’s crashed into 4 parked vehicles along the street. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled while the passenger surrendered to the police. A perimeter was set up near the crash scene as the suspect was last seen hopping a fence and running into a nearby canyon. After several minutes of searching for the suspect, the search was called off. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, his injuries are unknown at this time. The 3rd suspect in question was not in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. San Diego Police are investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO