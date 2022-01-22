Stoked Niners Fans Gear Up for Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers’ turbulent 2021 season came to a crushing conclusion on Saturday night, when the top-seeded Packers were knocked off at frigid and snowy Lambeau Field by the insurgent San Francisco 49ers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
Each year, there are several days that Minnesota Vikings fans circle on their calendar. On Saturday night, one of those days arrived when the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs. Just like kids racing to the Christmas tree to open their presents, Vikings fans flocked to social media...
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
