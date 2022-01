GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A great crowd at Bramlage Coliseum showed up to watch the Kansas State men battle Kansas on Saturday, and then about 5,000 fans showed up Sunday to watch K-State's Ayoka Lee setting an NCAA women's scoring record with 61 points in a win over Oklahoma. As Fitz says, both of these teams are playing an entertaining brand of basketball but the men won't have another home Saturday game until the end of February, while K-State is offering some great ticket deals on the women's side to capitalize on Lee's 61-point performance. You can check those out at KStateSports.com.

KANSAS STATE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO