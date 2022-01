This pandemic won’t go away. You’ve got questions. You’ve got worries. This is the place for answers. Consider me the COVID counselor. I’m a healthy and active 64-year-old woman who enjoys working out at my gym. For some time now there have been a plethora of mostly younger men who wear their masks under their noses or around their chins. One guy was perilously close to me huffing and puffing one day recently with his nose uncovered. I politely asked him if he would please cover his nose especially while being so near. If looks could kill I would have been dead right then and there! I wanted to ask him how his mother would react if she had witnessed our interaction!

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO