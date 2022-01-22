ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Regarding Hiring a Sustainability Director

~ Submitted by Corrine Doud for the Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish in Bedford. We, the First Parish in Bedford Environmental Justice Committee, endorse the hiring of a Sustainability Director for Bedford to fund, promote, and integrate Net Zero climate goals. Dozens of Massachusetts towns have already hired...

Bedford’s FY2023 Budget Challenges Discussed during Saturday Morning Virtual Retreat

Refuse and solid waste. Departmental staffing. Materials, contractor services, and energy. These were prominent among the challenges addressed by municipal department heads during a weekend “retreat,” co-hosted by the Select Board and the Finance Committee. Select Board Chair Margot Fleischman called the virtual event “a conversation…. giving us...
Letter to the Editor: A Concern Regarding Public Health Messaging

~ Submitted by Ann Kiessling, Ph.D. [Dr. Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics]. Public Health Messaging Has Fueled Covid19 Fears. Children and parents have paid a high educational and social price for the nation’s SARS2/COVID19 fears, fueled by incomplete public health messaging. By summer of 2020, mountains of data (covid.cdc.gov, mass.gov) revealed the virus is not a significant threat to healthy children and adults younger than 65. The likelihood of death if infected by SARS2 is ten-fold less (0.5%) than originally reported; 67% of deaths are folks over 75 and deaths of people under 30 are negligible (0.002% of infections). Months ago, public health messaging could have reassured school communities that positive tests were not life-threatening so children could return to pre-COVID normality, while putting safeguards in place for vulnerable people.
Police Chief Robert Bongiorno to Retire

Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno has announced his retirement, wrapping up a career in public service that has spanned more than 32 years. Before his appointment as Bedford’s Police Chief, he served in the Arlington and Concord police departments. In Chief Bongiorno’s words: “I hold the Bedford Police Department...
What Are You Waiting For? Report for The Bedford Citizen in 2022

~ Submitted by Ginni Spencer, Co-president, The Bedford Citizen. We’re three weeks into our New Year’s Resolutions…and, well…how’s that going for you?. Are you still in the “I’ve got to write down some goals for the year” stage? If one of your ideas for a more enriching 2022 is to enhance your connection with the Bedford community and sharpen up your writing skills—what are you waiting for? Forget making a list (let’s be honest, it’s a form of procrastination) and just get to it. The Bedford Citizen needs you right now.
Superintendent Conrad’s Weekly Update ~ January 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: This week’s message from Superintendent Conrad talks about Bedford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance and two related programs that are coming up soon; new DESE guidelines for Covid testing and information about reporting Covid absences; the schools’ budget for FY23; and the CSF Dollars for Scholars Trivia night.
Letter to the Editor: A Historic Moment ~ On the Cusp of Too Late, Open Letter to the Select Board

The Boston Globe has taken up climate change in line with the crisis that it is! Please see their new climate series labeled “Into the Red: Climate and the fight of our lives.’’ [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/20/science/into-red-how-globe-will-cover-climate-change/]. Some quotes from the recent Boston Globe article highlight the importance of the...
Ways to Connect with The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen welcomes input from the community and you, our readers. Voicemail messages can be left at 781-430-8837. Submission guidelines for articles or press releases, calendar listings and event publicity, comments on published articles, and letters to the editor are noted below. Submission Categories. The Citizen accepts submissions in...
Community Preservation Recommends Adding $600,000 to Bolster Housing Trust; Allocates $1.5M to Minuteman Bikeway Extension

The Community Preservation Committee last week voted to recommend approval of adding $600,000 to the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust, intended to facilitate the opportune acquisition of additional affordable housing. The recommendation was one of several that will be discussed with the Select Board and Finance Committee later this month, en...
Outdoor Burning Season in Bedford ~ January 15 to May 1, 2022

Massachusetts state-regulated outdoor burning season runs from January 15 through May 1 each year. A written burning permit must be obtained from the Fire Department prior to burning. The permit is available from the administration side of the fire station located at 55 The Great Road across from Bedford Common. Burning permits can be obtained Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm, and Friday from 8 am to 1 pm, or through the Fire Department website found on www.bedfordma.gov.
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

