Letter to the Editor: Regarding Hiring a Sustainability Director

~ Submitted by Ann Kiessling, Ph.D. [Dr. Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics]. Public Health Messaging Has Fueled Covid19 Fears. Children and parents have paid a high educational and social price for the nation’s SARS2/COVID19 fears, fueled by incomplete public health messaging. By summer of 2020, mountains of data (covid.cdc.gov, mass.gov) revealed the virus is not a significant threat to healthy children and adults younger than 65. The likelihood of death if infected by SARS2 is ten-fold less (0.5%) than originally reported; 67% of deaths are folks over 75 and deaths of people under 30 are negligible (0.002% of infections). Months ago, public health messaging could have reassured school communities that positive tests were not life-threatening so children could return to pre-COVID normality, while putting safeguards in place for vulnerable people.
