Letter to the Editor: An Urgent Appeal that Bedford Hire a Sustainability Director

~ Submitted by Ginni Spencer, Co-president, The Bedford Citizen. We’re three weeks into our New Year’s Resolutions…and, well…how’s that going for you?. Are you still in the “I’ve got to write down some goals for the year” stage? If one of your ideas for a more enriching 2022 is to enhance your connection with the Bedford community and sharpen up your writing skills—what are you waiting for? Forget making a list (let’s be honest, it’s a form of procrastination) and just get to it. The Bedford Citizen needs you right now.

2 DAYS AGO