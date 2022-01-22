ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen rapper who shot NYPD cop using his record deal money to pay bail

By Joe Marino and
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
Camrin Williams is accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the leg during a scuffle in the Bronx. William C. Lopez

The reputed teen gang member and budding rap star who allegedly accidentally shot an NYPD officer is using cash from a recent record deal to try to get himself out of jail, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Friday.

Camrin Williams, 16, recently inked a deal with Interscope Records, and his advance, worth several hundred thousand dollars, was used to secure a $200,000 bond from celebrity bondsman Ira Judelson, sources said.

Williams’ family was able to scrape together the $15,000 bail set by the court and then used the teens’ record deal to secure the bond with Judelson, sources said.

The bail package needs to be reviewed by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to ensure the money is clean and didn’t come from illegal activities, sources said.

The rapper, whose stage name is C Blu, could be out as early as Friday evening if the bail package is OK’d.

Judelson, known as the “bondsman to the stars,” has worked with a slew of high-profile clients over the years, including DMX, Ja Rule, Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Harvey Weinstein. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment, nor did Interscope records.

NYPD cops applaud the officer after he was allegedly shot by Camrin Williams.

Williams has been cooling his heels at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the South Bronx after he was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly accidentally shooting an NYPD officer during a scuffle.

Celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson is helping out Camrin Williams with posting bail.

The teen was carrying a loaded firearm that apparently went off in his pocket during the tussle, striking the 27-year-old officer in the leg and grazing Williams in the groin, police sources said.

Cops originally charged Williams with attempted murder, but prosecutors ended up arraigning him on felony weapon and assault raps. The teen could still see attempted-murder charges if a grand jury decides to indict him on the crime. He’s already on probation for a previous gun possession bust from 2020.

Williams’ lawyer Dawn Florio, who previously represented rapper Tekashi69 in his gang-related case, called the cops who stopped the teen Tuesday night “the hip hop police” and said her client was targeted because he’s “famous.”

“They went straight for him. They knew who he was. He’s famous. He’s an artist,” Florio told The Post.

“They knew he had a gun arrest before in that precinct. A hunch isn’t enough to stop someone.”

Police recovered Camrin Williams’ weapon at the scene of the shooting at 187 and Lorillard Place in the Bronx.

Florio noted Williams’ phone recorded the interaction with police and evidence from that recording will be used in the case.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner

